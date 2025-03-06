Faces

Always nice to have a little visit from Sammie and Tom when I'm at work 🥰 I'd agreed to get Sammie's photo "certified as a true likeness" and she just happened to arrive when I was in the middle of a meeting 😂 but Tom's little face though! 😍

______________________________



Been to visit my Mum at the hospital again for a few hours, this time on ward 232/20. Thanks to Stace for grabbing me from work when I finished and giving me a lift 🙏🏼 she also supplied us with some sausage & cheese butties for tea which I sat and ate together with my Mum. It's been a long time since we sat and had a meal together. She told me how she'd been sat in a chair since 1am because the bed was uncomfortable and was hurting her right hip. She really does need this hip replacement as soon as possible. It transpired they had not given her the right medication; no pregabalin, tramadol or uniphyllin, and she was only having her fentanyl patch applied when I first arrived. It was unsurprising that she was in pain - especially when they helped her into the bed! 😩 In more positive news, whilst I was there they took her stats and her SpO2 was at 96% so they dropped her supplementary oxygen down to 3L/min; let's hope it stays trending downward 🤞🏼 we had a good catch-up and a laugh, and when I left shortly after 9pm she was in relatively good spirits which put me at ease a little 💗 Love you Mum!

______________________________



Walking back from the hospital to home; my step count for this week is going to be wild! 😂

______________________________



I arrive at the Green Star around 22:25 and order a pint of Rev James. The stamp completes my card, meaning the next pint is free. I drink both, and order a third. Dave has taken over and announces that he's not calling last orders until midnight. I'm mildly concerned; at three pints down, the inhibitions slide, and things tend to get carried away. David ups the stakes and hands me a 4th pint, this one free of charge as he was only going to chuck it anyway. I drink it, appreciatively. Then comes the fifth pint, again, on the house. It's the end of the barrel, and Dave waves away my offer to pay. Five pints for a mere £5.50. It would be foolhardy to complain. Nevertheless, I am quietly confident tomorrow morning will not be so nonchalant.

______________________________



My Mum has let me know they've sorted her pain meds now, sorted out her cannula which was hurting her, and found her a bigger comfier chair as the bed was too painful to sleep in. Fingers crossed she manages to get some rest now. It's hard for your body to recover when you're unable to sleep! 😴

