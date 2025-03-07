Relief

Stace has let me know that my Mum should be discharged today. The doctors are satisfied that she is maintaining her oxygen saturation adequately to go home safely 🥰😌

______________________________



Lovely little catch-up with Matty & Gina, and getting to meet Oscar since they brought him into work! 🤗😊

______________________________



Squeaky bum conversation with my landlady about the newly appointed estate agents, 'Dale and Collins'! Fully expecting my rent to increase, but fingers crossed it doesn't skyrocket! 🙈🚀

______________________________



My Mum is back home 🥰💗

______________________________



Much needed chill night at home with Bug. We ate tea, then I've been working on my novel whilst she was watching Disney+ beside me ✍🏼📺 Then we've both just watched Home Alone 2 together. She was astounded to realise Donald Trump is in it! 😂 Also we've realised that Fruit Pastille's variety of colours is pathetic! Now to end the night she has fallen asleep on the sofa so I'm going to have to try and rouse her & get her to relocate to her bed again! Wish me luck - fully predicting a riot! 😅😴