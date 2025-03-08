Previous
Wisdom by anothab
Photo 5861

Wisdom

Woke up to a missed call off my Dad so just had a nice 45-min catch-up ☎️ Going pop down visit him & my Stepmum this week, you don't realise how fast time is flying by on the week-to-week! 🗓️
______________________________

Spoke to Dale & Collins and fairly certain my rent will be increasing from how the conversation went! 🙃🥴
______________________________

This fucking bastarding backdoor is fucked! Always something else! This time it seems to be a broken multipoint lock mechanism preventing it from unlocking/opening properly! 🚪🤬
______________________________

Babysitting Tommy with Bug 🥰
______________________________

Night to myself... ✍🏼📺🍛🎮
8th March 2025 8th Mar 25

Ben

@anothab
1605% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact