Clean

Up at 10am ⏰ Had a catch-up with my Mum who is recovering okay at home now 🥰 Arranged a locksmith 😵🔐 Spent a good few hours deep cleaning and sorting out my house whilst I have the free time 🧹🧽🫧 Done a good deed and sorted out a mate with a single mattress, bed sheet, and couple sets of bedding for free 🛏️ and now I'm going to head over the Moorland Inn to sit in the beer garden for a quick drink & catch-up with Pete as the sun sets on this productive day! 🍻🌞

Ok, lol. Well that 'quick drink' at Moorland evolved into 4x pints across 3x venues... 😂😬 But tbf it's been nice to see Chris Mountford at the Moorland, Phil Copestick Senior at Forresters and Dan Watkins at the Green Star 🍻 And of course Pete with his coffee and pizza 😂☕🍕 And now I'm back home at a fairly reasonable hour to make myself a fat Pasta Bake, watch some TV, and play a bit of PS4 before bed! 📺🎮