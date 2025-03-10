Rænt

Going to be late for work this morning because I've had to spend 10-minutes barricading the back-door... 🚪🥴

______________________________



Absolutely not! Massive bee/wasp just came flying in my office window! 🐝

______________________________



[Watching Boardwalk Empire S01E12]

"We all have to decide for ourselves how much sin we can live with." 🫡

______________________________



Starting the week off right with a good rant about the private housing sector at Andy's Man Club to clean the slate! 😤 Really becoming invested in this group of blokes, truly want nothing but the best for them all! And I notice when regular faces are missing and feel concerned about why they aren't here! 😓 We all have different problems & scars, but every Monday we come together to support each other, to be present and to let us all feel seen, heard, and acknowledged ⚽☕ #itsokaytotalk

______________________________



Been working hard on restructuring and editing Lightfade tonight... 75 chapters, ever likely it's daunting! 😐✍🏼