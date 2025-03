Safe

Woke up today really apprehensive and anxious about my housing 🏠When I spoke to D&C at the weekend, Jackie advised she would get back to me today, and I am convinced it's going to be a massive rent hike and new terms that just inconvenience and frustrate me. To echo my sentiments from AMC last night, I feel the private housing sector is predatory and hugely disadvantages tenants who do not qualify for council housing, but also cannot afford a mortgage. You just get stuck in the middle, paying off someone elses mortgage with zero stability or long term security regarding something as basic as having a roof over your head 🀬

Been home for a couple hours so Six Towns Locksmiths could come and sort this fuckarsed backdoor out! πŸšͺπŸ™ˆ Had the faulty gearbox mechanism replaced & the hinges adjusted for Β£155 and now it locks properly thank fuck! πŸ”πŸ₯³ Been interesting seeing people coming to view next door too... πŸ‘€ Back off to work shortly! πŸšΆπŸΌβ€β™‚οΈ

Heard off Dale & Collins, and no mention of a rent increase just yet despite discussing arrangements for future rent payments... πŸ“§πŸ˜¬

Walked back home from work with TJ under this gorgeous sunset. Arrived home and gave him a framed picture for free that I no longer wanted. Then had a chat with Azz on the doorstep and gave him this Panasonic SA-AK640 for free that's been sat in my front room for like a year too 🀣 I just want to get all this clutter out my front room now! 😠I got changed out my work clobber and had a nice 20-minute wander down to Norton whilst catching up with my Mum who is thankfully on the mend at home πŸ“žπŸ˜Š

Lovely night having a catch up and reminisce with my Dad, Ang & Jay πŸ€— And being pestered for attention by Loki πŸ•πŸ€ͺ Even got a unexpected beige plate for tea - been a while since I sat down for a meal in this house! πŸ˜‹ When I left to head back home at half-10ish, I luckily found a bus waiting outside the Robin Hood and thought fuck this, so I hopped on to the top of Smallthorne to save walking! 🚍 Then since it wasn't quite 11pm, a devious plan popped into my head... 😏 ...aaaand as a result, I've been the Green Star instead of going home, because of course I have! πŸ˜‚πŸ™ˆ Cheers Charl for sorting me out! πŸ˜‰πŸ» Complicit in his own demise!