Safe

Woke up today really apprehensive and anxious about my housing 🏠 When I spoke to D&C at the weekend, Jackie advised she would get back to me today, and I am convinced it's going to be a massive rent hike and new terms that just inconvenience and frustrate me. To echo my sentiments from AMC last night, I feel the private housing sector is predatory and hugely disadvantages tenants who do not qualify for council housing, but also cannot afford a mortgage. You just get stuck in the middle, paying off someone elses mortgage with zero stability or long term security regarding something as basic as having a roof over your head 🤬

______________________________



Been home for a couple hours so Six Towns Locksmiths could come and sort this fuckarsed backdoor out! 🚪🙈 Had the faulty gearbox mechanism replaced & the hinges adjusted for £155 and now it locks properly thank fuck! 🔐🥳 Been interesting seeing people coming to view next door too... 👀 Back off to work shortly! 🚶🏼‍♂️

______________________________



Heard off Dale & Collins, and no mention of a rent increase just yet despite discussing arrangements for future rent payments... 📧😬

______________________________



Walked back home from work with TJ under this gorgeous sunset. Arrived home and gave him a framed picture for free that I no longer wanted. Then had a chat with Azz on the doorstep and gave him this Panasonic SA-AK640 for free that's been sat in my front room for like a year too 🤣 I just want to get all this clutter out my front room now! 😅 I got changed out my work clobber and had a nice 20-minute wander down to Norton whilst catching up with my Mum who is thankfully on the mend at home 📞😊

______________________________



Lovely night having a catch up and reminisce with my Dad, Ang & Jay 🤗 And being pestered for attention by Loki 🐕🤪 Even got a unexpected beige plate for tea - been a while since I sat down for a meal in this house! 😋 When I left to head back home at half-10ish, I luckily found a bus waiting outside the Robin Hood and thought fuck this, so I hopped on to the top of Smallthorne to save walking! 🚍 Then since it wasn't quite 11pm, a devious plan popped into my head... 😏 ...aaaand as a result, I've been the Green Star instead of going home, because of course I have! 😂🙈 Cheers Charl for sorting me out! 😉🍻 Complicit in his own demise!