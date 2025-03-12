Crit

[Google Chrome Feedback]

Your new update has removed the functionality to open all bookmarks within a folder in new tabs, via a single middle mouse click. I use this functionality literally every single time I use Chrome. Please, for my sanity (and productivity), restore the functionality.

[Yahoo Mail Feedback]

Folder management is now awful. I use Folders constantly to keep my mailbox tidy. Folders are no longer visible in my sidebar and instead pop out in a separate widget that is not user friendly whatsoever. Even returning to "basic" view, the Folder structure/view has changed to be worse than it was previously.

["Niantic has sold Pokemon Go to Marvel Strike Force dev Scopely"]

I used to play Marvel Strike Force but quit when Scopely acquired it from Foxnext and paywalled practically everything decent that they added. Now I've been playing Pokemon Go for a couple years... aaaand here comes Scopely again... Bet. I used to be a big MSF player in a top-20 alliance. Then Scopely took over & I ended up selling my account. P2W & RNGesus nightmare. Everything was gated and paywalls became the norm. Then the addition of Red Stars, ugh. Straw that broke the camels back for me.

Bit the bullet and ripped off the band-aid by deciding at precisely 17:28 that I'd submit some of my novel for critique at tonights writing group session... 🙈 Nothing like last minute leaps of faith into the unknown abyss to get you out of your comfort zone! 😨

Nice little chat with my Mum whilst I walked my ass to Newcastle from work - glad to report she is still alive 😅 Grabbed a cheese salad baguette for tea and then had an unplanned rendezvous with Moz by Queen's Gardens 😅 At 18:50, I headed around to Bridge Street Ale House for another week of Rens ✍🏼🥰 It was a really good session this week; I kicked it off with a 4% Beartown Best Bitter and then a 5% Storm Brewing Zephyr IPA after the intermission 🍻 This weeks readers were myself (Lightfade), Tim (Slamming Doors), Malcolm (Lena, Elena), Cath (Eden), and Fraser (Cheril's House) 📚 The feedback provided to myself was fair and I did well to not take any of the criticism's personally. I am there to improve and hone my craft after all, so this is a healthy part of the process. The primary observation made was that my descriptive writing is excellent, but to the detriment of plot pacing. For an opening chapter I have too much exposition and resultantly the story loses vital momentum. Show more, tell less. I can accept that; it's fair criticism. I get so lost in trying to ensure the reader understands the nuances of my worldbuilding, I can see how it may detract from "getting to the point" fast enough 😅 Helpful guidance to steer my editing process 💯

I left Bridge Street Ale House at ~21:20 and my attention was immediately shifted to finances 😅 firstly I had Lysh asking if she can get pocket money for doing chores at my house, despite the fact, there isn't really any chores for her to do 🥺😂 then I've got Six Town's Locksmith complaining that my landlord hasn't paid the invoice yet... 🤦🏼‍♂️ Although to be fair, he never said in advance of the work being completed that he expected payment within 24hrs... so it's kinda on him too. Not that it really makes my position any easier being stuck in the middle of him and my landlord! 😬

Been Tesco again on the way home. I was bosting for a piss all the way there, only to walk in and find the toilets closed ffs 🙃 At least the place was empty due to being so late at night. Shopping is so much more relaxing with less people in the way. Then I booked a taxi on the Lucky 7 app, a driver accepted my booking but then took ages to arrive; I actually messaged him in the app and then rang him to see what was taking so long because I could see in the app he wasn't even moving for like 10-minutes... it turned out he was too busy watching a contentious penalty in the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid match instead of coming to pick me up! Joker! 🤨