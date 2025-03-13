Resolve

Landlord still hasn't paid the locksmith ffs... says she'll have to pay it tomorrow due to unforeseen circumstances! 🔐 In better news, I've had the second half of my SHEIN order delivered and then I arrive home to discover the back gate has been sorted! 🚪🙌🏼

Popped around to visit Pete briefly for a quick catch up about the latest dramas and traumas in our lives... of which there are plenty! 😂 Moon is looking wild! 🌕

Bahaha! I went over the Green Star for the last couple pints until after the weekend. When I first arrived, Dave & Steve were sat at the bar, and Kez was serving. I ordered an Old Speckled Hen then went and sat with Watko & Wooley to talk about Bob & Doug 🍻 Shortly thereafter, Kez announces it's already last orders so I go up to the bar and manage to get dragged into a little spat with Dave... I said jokingly that Kez say's he can't have another drink because he's already had enough tonight 😂 He get's his arse out over it and starts having a pop about how I shouldn't be served because I only come in right before closing... to which I reply that it's a byproduct of having a job, family and friends to accommodate, unlike Dave who just sits in the pub all day every day! 🤣 He was not happy about that, starts proper snapping over it and swearing at me... and then Kez genuinely does refuse to serve him as a result of his outburst! 😂 Fucking brilliant! 🙈

Got back home and stuffed my face with London Mix, Danish Butter Cookies, & Haribo Nostalgix and now my calorie intake for the day is utterly fucked and sure as shit nowhere in the realms of a deficit! 😋😂