Friction

Day began with a missed call from the landlord at 8am to tell me she'd paid the locksmith. I mean, I'm glad and all, but what do you want? A cookie? You were supposed to pay him yesterday. At least he won't be pestering me about it today so I guess that's something. She also said that Theo is going to come back next week and make it so I can lock the new gate, for free. Very decent of him tbf.

Fun day at work thanks to this afternoon's drama. It had been a fairly frustrating day until a couple of amusing phone calls turned the tide 😅

Nice to bump into Pete & Miles on the way home from work. Bless, Miles ran over excitedly and hugged me. It was so wholesome. Glad he's here with his Dad for the weekend ☮️💙

My night with Lysh has been hit and miss thanks to her hormones. We've both played Minecraft but pretty much at different times, with a very slight overlap 🎮 I abandoned trying to make conversation with her after trying a few times and being sighed at and asked to be quiet instead so she could focus on reciting Tik-Toks 😕 Alright, Bug, as you wish I guess... 😔 Pretty sad way to spend the night though, sat here silently like a background character. At 23:20 she got up and started heading upstairs; I asked if she was going bed and she replied that she'd wanted to go bed for a while. I asked why she hadn't said anything & she said it felt rude because I usually go bed at the same time as her... 🤷🏼‍♂️ I followed her upstairs to make sure I said goodnight properly and to tell her I love her, like I do every night before she goes to sleep at my house. Then sorted the house out, made sure it was all locked up, and headed to bed myself 😴