I don't mean to sound like a dick, but just something that is winding me up lately. Using tirzepatide/semaglutide for weight loss is no different than using AAS for muscle gain. And I stand on that. (Inb4 "but it is different because weight loss injections are legal and steroids aren't..." Stop deliberately missing my point.) You're cheating your way to the results, rather than earning them through hard work like everyone else. You're using a drug to replace putting in the time, effort, dedication, and sacrifice required to naturally achieve your weight goals. It's nothing that I want to celebrate for you. It's not impressive. I see it the same as flying to Turkey for vanity bariatric surgery. And that's fine so long as you own it. If you accept that you're taking the lazy way out and admit that, then cool - I've got no beef with it. But please, for the love of God, can people stop trying to boast about it!? Stop trying to lord it over others as though you deserve praise from everyone for taking a shortcut?! Comparing results you've not earned to someone who has actually put in the graft is fucking infuriating! Being in shape used to be a symbol that reflected a person's discipline, but those days are clearly gone!

Lysh just said her Mum gaslighted her into thinking she didn't know what gaslighting is! 🥴😂

Was supposed to go Potteries today to do a spot of shopping with Lysh for her Mum's birthday next weekend 🛍️ Alas, Lysh really had no interest in going anywhere. Since I'd intended on us having Maccies for tea whilst we were out, we've ordered in a takeaway from Zeeshan. Lysh wanted us to order a Maccies, but I said no chance! 😅 I was only going to get one whilst we were out due to the convenience; I really aren't a fan! 🍟🍗

On reflection, my personal grievance with the weight-loss drugs issue is that I've battled with my weight my whole life and in recent years I managed to shed 70lbs despite having no weight-loss drug to assist. Just grinding, fighting constant hunger pangs, maintaining calorie deficit, and exercise... so much running which I hated. And it has sucked but I've persevered. And next to nobody gave me any compliments or encouragement. Nobody said "good job, I'm proud of you" etc. I wish they had, it would have made it easier on the hard days. So now when I see other people using these weight-loss drugs and getting told how great they look etc, it just really annoys me. Especially when the same people complimenting them, never complimented me. Maybe that's made me seem even more pathetic? Probably. I don't care. I guess that this rant originally stemmed from my jealousy over others getting complimented for putting in less hard work than I feel that I have... 🤷🏼‍♂️

"If you rape someone, you're called a rapist. But if you race someone, you're not called a racist." 🤣

🫵🏼🚿⏰... Lysh refused to have a shower after I'd had it running for almost 25-minutes. Absurd. Then shortly after she went to get Flipz from the cupboard to snack on! Absolutely not! ❌ Told her to put them back. I'd said she could have them after her shower which she refused to have. No shower, no Flipz. Now she's said a very abrupt "night" and disappeared upstairs annoyed... them's the breaks, kid.