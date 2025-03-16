MyCraft

Up at 11am after 10hrs sleep! 😲 Day began with a concerning observation that Ree hadn't got dates recorded properly on Time Tree! 🗓️🤔

[Reading F*ck Whales by Maddox]

"The most insidious kind of gratification is that which is felt for something we didn't actually accomplish. It ends progress and personal growth. It makes us lazier, duller and more complacent."

People be like "RIP the homie" and the homie was some utter cunt. Just because they're dead, doesn't mean they're absolved of all the shitty stuff they did in life. Are you kidding me? I'll be real - I'm glad they're dead, the world is quite likely a better place for it ✌🏼

Spent most the day playing Minecraft and listening to Bug watching Tik-Toks and singing songs off 'Epic: The Musical' 😂🎮🤳🏼

[Lecture #4: Viewpoint and Q&A — Brandon Sanderson on Writing Science Fiction and Fantasy]

Lysh went home at 6ish so I stuck the washer on, made myself a pizza, and watched this Brandon Sanderson lecture for an hour 📺 Also, caught 3x Shiny Pokemon today on PoGo! What's that about!? 🤯

Thought I'd spend a bit of time properly working on my manuscript for Lightfade, then play some Playstation or find something to watch... and suddenly, damn! It's been almost 5hrs of writing and restructuring! Time for bed with no time for gaming or TV! ✍🏼🤯