[Listening to Chappell Roan - Pink Pony Club]

Nahhh, but why is this such a bop? 🥴

Monday night's mean AMC at the Vale ☕🍪⚽ Good to see some faces return that were missing last week! There was one bloke absent tonight however who gives me cause for concern though - as we spoke last week and he'd said about legitimately contemplating suicide... 😓 I didn't really have much to rant about this week, just the agg over that locksmith not getting paid in a timely manner & the frustration of seeing a mate reach out for support from his GP and having to deal with absolute shithousery as a result! 🤬🗣

Nipped in to visit Pete briefly to show my face & confirm he'd had a nice weekend with the boy 🙌🏼 Good to see him in such productive high spirits too, sat with a coffee and his laptop, cracking on with necessary formalities of life admin ☕💻

Since it's St Patrick's Day, I figured it'd be rude to not visit the Green Star for a couple (not Guinness though! 🤮😅) 🍻 You know how these young'uns sit in Starbucks with their laptops doing work? 💻☕ Well, I've actually been sat in the pub productively working on my manuscript tonight! ✍🏼🍺 I've been figuring out some of the broader plot points and refining some of the finicky narrative & tenuous character arcs... with much success! 🤓💅🏼