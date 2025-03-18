Overdue

"We are trying to teach them how to behave when we are not in the room, when we are not looking over their shoulder – that’s what digital guardianship is. What I always tell parents is that it doesn’t matter so much about the parental controls, as long as you’re talking to them, because even if you lock down that smartphone, that iPad, that gaming console, they are going to hear about inappropriate content. You’ve got to give them some strategies beforehand about what to do if somebody tries to show them something that they know is not appropriate. It’s inevitable that they're going to see something at some point."

Overdue catch up with Shariah at Softcat, because I knew it was going end up being like an hour call! She'd been trying schedule something in for over two months! 😅💯

Bizarrely realising at 37-years of age that knowing 25+ people who've been sent to prison isn't considered 'the norm' 🤔🙈

[Lecture #5: Worldbuilding Part One — Brandon Sanderson on Writing Science Fiction and Fantasy]

Most of the content in these lectures just reinforces my existing knowledge - but it's still nice to have that reassurance that I'm on the right track 🤓✍🏼

Got home from work and made a Pasta Bake to eat whilst waiting for Pete to get back from Stone 🚅 I sat working on my manuscript again and fleshing out my worldbuilding some more, because I've really got the itch lately! 😁✍🏼 After two train cancellations and roadworks on the A34, Pete finally got home at 22:30 and messaged to say he'll see me tomorrow or Thursday 🥴 I've been waiting 2.5hrs for you to get home Pete, ffs! 😂 Thought fuck it and rushed my ass over to the Green Star for last orders since I already had my shoes and coat on anyway! 🍺

Ended up going back Pete's after I'd left the Star at 11pm 😅 We had a good chat at the disco whilst Judge Judy played in the background and Pete drank his coffee - I know better than to have caffeine this late at night however, so I declined the offer of a brew! ☕😂