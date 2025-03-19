Frequent

A steady day at work followed by a half hour chat with my Mum whilst I enjoyed a nice strut from Hanley to Newcastle 😌 This fair weather is surely appreciated, life feels somehow lighter as a result; the beautiful fiery orange sunset was just an added bonus... 🌆 I grabbed myself a piri chicken lettuce baguette from the off-licence to line my stomach ahead of another week of Rens at Bridge Street Ale House ✍🏼🍻

Another enjoyable sessions of Rens; Wednesday's are quickly becoming one of my favourite nights of the week! 😁 This weeks tipples were a 4.5% Faithful Abbott Ruby Bitter, then after the intermission, a 5.2% Red Willow Limited Edition West Coast Pale 🍻 Readers this week were Nic (Piggy in the Middle), Duncan (Old Friends), Keri (Request for Aid), Ed (What Now?), Malcolm (Lena, Elena), and Fraser (Betrayal) 📚 I'm really getting invested in these stories, and witnessing how they unfold. I hung back and spoke to Malcolm after the session concluded, and I likened these readings to serials; each week I get to see the narratives progress. I feel privileged to have this insider knowledge of books before they are published; as though I am on the inside of something special and purposeful. Even if I don't feel adequately qualified to be offering opinions and advice! 🙈 It's been a very welcome addition to my routine 😌

Had a nice hour stroll back home from Newcastle to Smallthorne whilst mulling over my latest musings and insights. I'm very mindful of not throwing the baby out with the bathwater where editing my manuscript is concerned; but at the same time, I can't help but feel so much of the content is bloat, or maligned. Ugh. Just got to keep at it, revising, and tweaking, and tinkering! ✍🏼

Ended up swerving in the Green Star for a couple en route home 😅 It's not my fault really, they have 5.2% Hobgoblin Ruby on cask, and it's chronically underpriced at £2.65 a pint! 🍻 I pitched up at the bar and had a good chat with Charl. It was also nice to have a quick catch up with Sean Gee; I rarely see him since I stopped frequenting the Moorland Inn as much. Amusingly, I also had a very brief exchange and hug off Dani from the Forresters too; I always find it ironic when barmaids from one pub drink at their competitors! 😅

