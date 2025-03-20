Confront

It is what it is, you cantankerous old fossil 🥴😂

Sorted out my travel insurance again through CoverForYou for the first time in a while (as I've just been doing it with Rock via Jet2 as part of the package booking the past few years); somewhat amusingly, the last policy I arranged was for Amsterdam for Tez's Stag in 2020 which was subsequently cancelled due to Covid lockdowns... and now, 5-years later 🤯 I've just arranged a policy for Amsterdam for Lea's Stag! 😂🦌

Been working on Lightfade again... story of my life lately! No pun intended! 😅✍🏼

The other day, Pete says to me that he strangely hasn't missed going the Forresters, despite us not going for a while. I thought I felt the same. But then tonight, I think fuck it, let me swerve in for a swift one. En route, I gave Pete a knock see if he fancied joining me, but had no answer 🤷🏼‍♂️ So I walks in the Forresters, and immediately it's like... yo, this is mad. Hey Gaz 👋🏼 You orate Courtney? Yes, Ken, you good mate? Hi Dave. Alan. John. Sir Derek. Phil Snr... even Dickhead Dave! 😅 oh damn, hey even you, Aisha! Like, everyone is in here tonight! 😂🍺

Had to pop round Green Star to see what's occurring with Dan since he's apparently been scuffling with Gaz earlier (and is now banned from Forresters 😂). Get round there like hey Dave 👋🏼 you okay Zoe? Hi Kez! Good see you Mark & Brush 😅 I don't realise sometimes how many people I know round here... 😅🍻

Lysh just messaged me as I arrived home asking why I was getting in so late... 😭 Bloody Life360 dry snitching! And never mind that, why are you still awake at almost midnight, hmmmmm?! 😂