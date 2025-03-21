Percy

TV Licensing really annoy me. Randomly receiving emails like this: "You previously told us that no one at *address* watches TV illegally on any device. If this has changed, please buy a TV Licence to continue to enjoy watching." Nothing's changed, if it had, I would have told you. Which I haven't. Because it hasn't. I complete a NoTV declaration to confirm this whenever it's due (despite feeling like I shouldn't have to). I sure as shit don't want emails in between those declarations pestering me about whether I need a TV Licence yet... 🙄 So I look in the small print: "When you give us your email address, we will use the details you provide to send messages for TV Licensing purposes. Sending emails rather than letters saves us money that can go towards BBC programmes. However, if you no longer want us to contact you by email and would rather we send you letters, you need to let us know." Right. Okay. You know what, send me letters instead. Waste your money instead of my time. Perhaps if it's costing them money they'll reconsider sending me pointless shite!

What in the 35p energy drink is going on here? 🥴 Some bloke & lass outside my work, literally at the side of the road, getting freaky... 😳 He had his actual 🍆 out, and she had her jeans unzipped and halfway down her ass... at lunchtime on a Friday in the middle of the city centre! Stay classy Hanley! 🤯

Had a nice mellow evening with Bug. She has a new fixation; Percy Jackson ⚡ We've made popcorn and chilled on the sofas together being entertained by a combination of Percy Jackson and the Olympians on Disney+, Minecraft, and Tik-Tok 🍿📺🎮