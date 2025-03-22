Prolific

For a change in recent times, I was awake and downstairs ahead of Lysh this morning! She stumbled down looking more discombobulated than I've seen her in a long while! 😂

______________________________



Braiding uncombed hair is frustrating AF! 🪮

______________________________



Been out up Hanley for a couple hours with Bug 💛 we headed up around lunchtime and grabbed some savouries from Poundbakery & Greggs for dinner, and treated Lysh to a donut 🍩 Then we went a few places to grab some random bits & pieces, but mainly to sort out cards and gifts for Mother's Day and Lysh's Mum's birthday which is tomorrow! 🎁💐🥳 Spent £130 and all I've got to show for it is toothpaste, plasters, and AA batteries! 😂

______________________________



Back home and I've wrapped a gift, done the laundry, tidied up the backyard and made a start on the weeding, played a bit of Minecraft... and then last thing, right before she left, I fixed Lysh's necklace which broke whilst we were out earlier 💅🏼 She had told me that one of her Mum's friends would sort it, but obviously I wasn't having that on principle! 😅 She came downstairs and in suprise asked if I'm magic and how I'd fixed it 😏 I was like, c'mon kid, that's what Dad's do! 🫡 She was picked up a little early today because she's going some rollerskating event up Derby for her Mum's birthday 🛼 so I've got a free night ahead to hopefully occupy productively!

______________________________



[Lecture #7: Short Stories - With Special Guest Instructor Mary Robinette Kowal]

______________________________



[Lecture #8: Worldbuilding Q&A - Brandon Sanderson on Writing Science Fiction and Fantasy]

______________________________



After watching those Sanderson lectures, I felt compelled to work on Lightfade some more ✍🏼 I struggle sometimes with my flow and now with the foreknowledge that I will likely be reading this content out at Rens, it makes perfectly logical sense to practice reading it out. The last half hour has really helped me notice where it sounds awkward from vocabulary selection or sentence structure POV. I'm sure I'll pick up on more problems with it next time I read it through... such is the life of a creative! 🥴

______________________________



It's going to be nigh on 3am by the time I get to sleep. I have been so preoccupied sorting out all my past written work into some semblance of structure that I never noticed how late it was getting! Additionally, I've been tidying up my online author profile where I intend to start actually building up some sort of following in anticipation of publishing a book at some indeterminate point in the future! 🧐