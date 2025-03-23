YOT

Happy Birthday to Ree, hope Lysh has a good day celebrating it with her Mum 🥳 meanwhile, I'm spending the afternoon with Charlie for the first time this year! Celebration of my own! 🥳

______________________________



Been really good to see the lad, despite how much he makes me worry at times! 😖 It began when I questioned why he had his WhatsApp profile photo as one of him posing wearing a balaclava and holding a gurkha kukri? 🤦🏼‍♂️ I hate that he glamorises this roadman/knife culture. His Facebook profile photo was previously him posing with a machete ffs. I pointed out that it could get him into trouble with the police, since it's illegal to even possess those types of weapons in a private dwelling. He then began telling me about his YOT worker and that there is already the potential for him to be placed on tag over his involvement with inciting at the Hanley riots... 🥴 Last I heard about that, it had all been dismissed and NFA'd but apparently not? 🤔🤨 I genuinely try not to lecture him but he makes it difficult at times and I feel so obligated to try and steer him onto the right path. He says I just worry too much - says he always hears my Mum saying it, so he's dismissive of my concerns and thinks I'm just overreacting. I just want him to sort himself out, get out of this 'roadman' mindset, and have a decent future and quality of life. Genuinely convinced he's going to end up ruining his entire future with his current mindset if nothing changes! 😞 He told me he wants to open a barbershop that does tattoo's and piercings when he's older - I told him that a criminal record won't help him with launching his own business either! Let's hope some of this is going in! 💈 After our man-to-man chat, we ventured out to head up to Hanley for a bit. We bumped into Pete's neighbour, Carlos, at the bus stop and had a brief chat. I was surprised to hear that he only pays £415pcm rent; Pete's has just increased and I anticipate mine will soon too. Fucking Schrodingers Rent 💹 We had a wander about up Hanley including nipping in Poundbakery and Poundland. Then Char wanted to get something from Boots for his missus, but I told him he'd be lucky to find anything he can afford; we popped in and he told me that usually he just steals stuff from in here; not sure whether he was being serious or just trying to be funny? 🙃 After we left Boots, we popped up to the mini Comic Con event in the old Next where Sue Eaton from Renegades was running a stall. I had a brief chat with her and then Char bought himself a mask of the Grabber off the film 'The Black Phone' 🤷🏼‍♂️ On the bus back to Smallthorne, I saw Yozza who I hadn't seen him in a while. He used to always be in the Forresters when I drank in there. I asked how he'd been holding up and it transpires he's been in hospital, poor bloke. Hope he feels better soon with whatever ailment he has. Me and Char headed back to mine; we were going to watch The Black Phone since I'd never seen it, but it wasn't on Netflix so we watched Project X instead as we'd not seen it in ages 🥳📺 Overall it's been a good afternoon, and definitely nice to spend some time with Charlie! 💙

______________________________



Lysh has been asking me help her set up a Vinted account today so that she can buy herself some rollerskates 🛼 She needs a verification code off her email account... unfortunately, I have no way of accessing the Google accounts that she has set up by herself without ever making me aware they even existed! 😬🥴

______________________________



[Diary of a CEO - EMERGENCY DEBATE: They Lied About The Economy Recovering! Is A Financial Apocalypse Coming?]

Been watching this fiery debate between Gary Stevenson and Daniel Priestley whilst finishing up restructuring my entire historical backlog of existing written material. Turns out that I have 742 original poems/lyrics spanning the past 2-decades! 🤯

______________________________



Pete has been sending more mixed signals than a malfunctioning traffic light today! 🚦🥴 I spoke with him earlier on the blower and said to let me know when he's back on the manor & I'd meet him for a catch up. He then text me including the wording "having a me day today 💯" then posted a status on Facebook saying "having a 100% me day today" and "having a solitary Sunday" which I naturally interpreted as he wanted some alone time, some solitude to enjoy his own company. So I've busied myself with other personal pursuits, only to then realise later on that he'd messaged me hours ago saying he's back if I fancy a pint! 😂

______________________________



Ended the night by tightening up the revised Lightfade opening scene and posting it to Rens ready for Weds! ✍🏼💅🏼