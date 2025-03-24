Mental

"Is it true men don’t follow a regular skincare routine?"

I was bought a Nivea gift set one year for Christmas and for the first and only time ever, I tried using "Face, Body, and Hand Creme". Never again. I rubbed it into my face, expecting to feel and look good, but instead, I felt like my skin was greasy and uncomfortable. I went for a walk shortly after, and could feel the creme mixing with sweat. It was grim. Then to top it off, I developed a weird rash on my cheeks after I'd washed it off. Now I just stick to water and soap like I had for the other 3+ decades of my life, without issue.

______________________________



"What does "woke" mean to you? What is your own definition of the word?"

For me, when something is decried as "woke", it often means that the DEI content feels inauthentic and included purely for pandering purposes, à la tokenism. I have no idea what it's like, so I wouldn't try to write about it. If I did write about it, then it would come across as inauthentic as though I'd just included it to tick a box and be inclusive in a futile attempt to appeal to a broader audience. The same as writing about the lived experience of someone with a disability, or someone with gender dysphoria etc. Another good example is how someone has conflated DEI with racism in a comment; that is something I never anticipated. Probably because I have no working frame of reference for being marginalised and how that manifests in how a black man would perceive the world and misinterpret intent. Shoehorning representation into your story will feel inauthentic, shallow, and jarring, meaning it will alienate the reader, rather than make them feel seen.

______________________________



An afternoon of cake and Teams meetings where I discover just how much our suppliers are ripping us off... spoiler alert: it's a lot! 🍰😡

______________________________



Had another good session down AMC at the Vale, catching up with a great group of blokes who are showing up, being accountable, and handling their shit! 💪🏼 Great to see some missing faces back again to reassure me they're okay too! 👌🏼 Apologies if I talked too much, I am always really conscious after the sessions - that I feel like I had an opinion on everything being discussed! Possibly why the session over-ran! 😅😬

______________________________



Mental Health Monday continued to unfold at the Green Star, and it's been fucking uncomfortable to be honest! 🧠😖 Misdirected anger, physical aggression, provocation, confrontation, agitated customers, extraordinarily tolerant bar-staff, and over-consumption of alcohol all made an appearance. Going to be a rough morning tomorrow for some people I suspect! 🍻😵