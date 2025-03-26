POSITIVE

Just come out of a productive 50-minute Teams meeting with Softcat 💯 And now to have the second half of my lunch break at almost 4pm since I was kidnapped into an impromptu business development meeting for half an hour whilst I was halfway through my originally intended lunch break! 🙃

______________________________



[Watching Boardwalk Empire S03E01]

The sheer suspension of disbelief required to buy into Nucky being lusted after by so many women. No offense, but when I think of actors that women swoon over, Steve Buscemi has never made the list! 😂

______________________________



Good chat with my Mum whilst I walked the 2.5 miles from work to Castle 🚶🏼‍♂️ then grabbed a ham & cheese baguette this week, before bumping into Moz in Queen's Gardens for a brief catch-up too 😁

______________________________



Awesome night of Rens at Bridge Street Ale House 🥰✍🏼 tonight's tipples were a 3.9% Stonehouse Station Bitter and a thoroughly moreish 5.7% Little Critters Big Hoppa Juicy Neipa 🍻 I even stayed behind for an extra beverage courtesy of Cath (aka. All-of-the-Above), along with Duncan, & Tim after the session concluded 🤗 Feedback to my reading was positive with general approval of my direction and dialogue - so that surely motivates me! A few critiques to take onboard, as expected and needed, notably regarding UNNECESSARY CAPITALISATION and including additional extra surplus descriptive adjective words... also my inclusion of 'mental', 'orange canopy', and 'zips' were of concern since the time period is supposed to be emblematic of the medieval period, just with fantasy elements woven in 😂🫡 Other readings tonight courtesy of Cath (Chondria), Fraser (Parade), Duncan (Forgiveness), and Malcolm (Lena, Elena) 📚

______________________________



Doing a big Tesco food shop at 23:30, after a few scoops is certainly an experience! 🥴🛒

______________________________



Hmmm, afternoon tea this Friday with Bug? Don't mind if I do! ☕🍰🥪