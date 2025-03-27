Exile

[Listening to Taylor Swift ft. Bon Iver - Exile]

"And it took you five whole minutes... / To pack us up and leave me with it."

______________________________



[Watching Ten Things I Wish I'd Known As A Teen Author - Brandon Sanderson]

Trial run of packing for Dam complete; may need to take the big case! 🧳 And now eating a proper council tea whilst watching more Sanderson! 😅✍🏼

______________________________



Nice fleeting visit off Pete for a brief catch-up ☮💙

______________________________



Had nothing better to do, plus my head was falling off a little with the emotions conjured up with today's conversations, so I popped across Forresters for one 🍺 Good to see Ken, Dave, John, Sir Derek, and Dickhead Dave 😂 And then Phil Snr & Phil Jr also arrived just as I was leaving too 🍻

______________________________



Pop down Green Star for a quick one I thought. Rocked up around 10pm and sunk five over the next 3hrs... 😭😂 Been good to see Charl, Dan & Ed 🎰 Had a good chat with Mark & Brush 🎱 And even had a round of darts with Zack (sp?) which was hilariously bad! 😂🎯 Don't even recall the last time I played tbh 😅