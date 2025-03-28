Previous
Woke up a tad ropey... 😵‍💫 Half-day & a lift off Bill to go for Afternoon Tea at James Bateman ☕🍰🥪 Lysh was one of the last to arrive at the hall thanks to Montifroy, so seating choice was horrific. Thankfully the staff moved some tables together so we could sit with Ivy, Buster & Jake 🙏🏼 We munched whilst listening to some Jesus songs ✝️😐 Ivy boxed up some jam tarts for her Mum, and then panicked she may get behaviour points, so Jake said he'd carry them as the school can't give him behaviour points 😂 Buster then spat tea on the floor... 🫠 Went back Ree's afterwards and chatted for like an hour whilst Lysh sorted herself out 🎒 Got a bus back home after a long wait because bus times are naff nowadays 🚍 We ate food, watched Tommy Innit on YT, I worked on Lightfade, we played Minecraft, and Lysh sat reciting brainrot Tik-Toks 🥴
