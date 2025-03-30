Time

Always feel disorientated when the clocks change, despite the fact in the modern age of technology, 90% of them update automatically ⏰ My Fitbit has a dicky trying to figure out my sleep time though, and my microwave will probably still say the wrong time for a few weeks until I can be arsed to dig out the manual to change it ⌚ Surely welcome these lighter nights though! 😎

Spent the day with Bug mostly playing Minecraft 🎮 I tried convince her to come out down park since it's been a lovely sunny day, but she was having none of it 😅 We did however, relive some of her younger experiences like donkey rides, piggybacks, and lying down on the living room floor together doing some colouring 🎨🥰

After Bug went back her Mum's, I got myself sorted and had a walk down Norton to visit Ang and my Dad (and to drop Mother's Day stuff & Emma's birthday stuff) 🎁 Had a good catch-up and a laugh, even if Loki was his typical mardy self and wouldn't leave me alone 🐕 There was a brief cameo from Jay before I left - he'd been playing irl WWE in his room with a few mates. Or perhaps it just sounded like that? 🥊

Walked up Smallthorne bank, all the way debating whether to just go home, or nip in the Green Star 🍻 The latter won, of course. Sunk 5 pints of Abbots whilst chatting with Charl, Fitzy, and Paul. Last to leave, again... 😂 Got home and ate a bagel before bed to soak up some of the booze, but not convinced it's going to do much! 😵