Since when did Tui close in Hanley!? "You can still pop in our Festival Park Branch" - not casually on my lunch break I can't, ya berk! 🥴 Had to go Eurochange in the Potteries to get my € instead! 😂

"This is the first meeting I've had where someone brought a tape-measure along..." 📏 Fucking tell me about it, Jane! I am bored to tears of hearing about the dimensions of this new fucking server now! 😭😂

Cheers to Lea for taking another job off my to-do list 🙏🏼 Looking forward to the Hope Wedding at Hotel Rudyard! 💒👰🏼🤵🏼

Arrived home to find an unexpected envelope on my doormat. Keoghs have mailed an update; the claims issue has been resolved and I am no longer required to attend court on the 14th. Interested to find out how much they've settled it for, because if that prick has been paid anything close to the £27k he was after, I'll be pissed! 🤨🤬

Munched a big fat Pasta Bake 🍝 watched Diary of a CEO with Scott Galloway 📺 played some Minecraft 🎮 and a bit of Pokemon Trading Card Game 🃏 then after being initially confused by the gangs of Vale fans roving my estate at almost 10pm, I popped for a nightcap down the Green Star with Dave, Steve, Ed & Dan 🍻