Since when did Tui close in Hanley!? "You can still pop in our Festival Park Branch" - not casually on my lunch break I can't, ya berk! ๐Ÿฅด Had to go Eurochange in the Potteries to get my โ‚ฌ instead! ๐Ÿ˜‚

"This is the first meeting I've had where someone brought a tape-measure along..." ๐Ÿ“ Fucking tell me about it, Jane! I am bored to tears of hearing about the dimensions of this new fucking server now! ๐Ÿ˜ญ๐Ÿ˜‚

Cheers to Lea for taking another job off my to-do list ๐Ÿ™๐Ÿผ Looking forward to the Hope Wedding at Hotel Rudyard! ๐Ÿ’’๐Ÿ‘ฐ๐Ÿผ๐Ÿคต๐Ÿผ

Arrived home to find an unexpected envelope on my doormat. Keoghs have mailed an update; the claims issue has been resolved and I am no longer required to attend court on the 14th. Interested to find out how much they've settled it for, because if that prick has been paid anything close to the ยฃ27k he was after, I'll be pissed! ๐Ÿคจ๐Ÿคฌ

Munched a big fat Pasta Bake ๐Ÿ watched Diary of a CEO with Scott Galloway ๐Ÿ“บ played some Minecraft ๐ŸŽฎ and a bit of Pokemon Trading Card Game ๐Ÿƒ then after being initially confused by the gangs of Vale fans roving my estate at almost 10pm, I popped for a nightcap down the Green Star with Dave, Steve, Ed & Dan ๐Ÿป