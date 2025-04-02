Crackers

Drew 'Coko Beach' in the Grand National Sweepstake 🏇🏼

______________________________



What's on the menu today then? Another meeting? Right, of course. Oh, then later on I've got a pre-meeting meeting, about another meeting that we need to meet up for. Then after the pre-meeting meeting is over, I've got the actual meeting that the pre-meeting was for. Finally I can write up the meeting minutes for the three meetings. Wonder when I'll have time to actually crack on with my outstanding workload? 🥴

______________________________



Had a nice walk to Castle whilst chatting to my Mum on the phone 📞 Then partook in a PoGo Remote Raid with Moz and acquired a Tapu Lele 🎮 and enjoyed a simple Ham & Cheese baguette sitting in Queens Garden under the sunset 🥪🌇

______________________________



Another good night of Rens at Bridge Street Ale House ✍🏼 Began with a 4.3% Hop Kettle North Wall (which I almost drank before we even really got started! 😂) then followed up with a 5% Burton Bridge Brewery Stairway to Citra after the intermission 🍻 Fraser kindly supplied some communal prawn crackers 😋 Tonight's readings were courtesy of Ed (Calladine), Barrie (Olive House), Fraser (Denneth), and Malcolm (Lena, Elena) 📚 I'll be missing next week as I'll be at a family meal for Moz's birthday but will excitedly return the following session! 🍛

______________________________



Declined the very kind offer of a lift from Barrie and instead walked back to Smallthorne from Castle whilst playing PGTCP 🚶🏼‍♂️‍➡️🤳🏼 Since I'm not training for a Tough Mudder this year, I have to ensure I get enough steps in to maintain calorie deficit - I have to offset the exorbitant volumes of alcohol I consume and retain some modicum of a discernible waistline! 😂 On that note, I popped in the Green Star for last orders as I wandered past and had a quick chat with Dan about John Cooper Clarke 🍺😂