Sick

Woke up feeling fresh and raring to go this morning! Happy Birthday to my beautiful sister, Emma - have a great day! 🥳 Most of my day will be spent faffing and travelling; oh the logistical trauma of getting out of the country! 😂🍻



Tez picked me up around half midday, we drove to Burton's along with Moz, Bay & Lea. Had a couple drinks in Dave's backyard with all the lads who were coming (and 3x chickens), and then got a taxi to the airport. Went through all the standard stuff; check-in, security etc. Popped to the Giraffe World Kitchen for some food and a beer (or soft drink) whilst we waited for our flight to Amsterdam. Played 3-Card Brag on the flight with Moz and Tez. Once we had touched down at Schiphol and navigated the inbound protocols such as passport control and baggage claim, we caught a train to Amsterdam Centraal, directly from the airport. By the time we had walked down the main thoroughfare of Amsterdam and located our hotel, it was already past 9pm.



We sorted out beds/unpacking out, freshened up, and headed back out around 10pm. Most had changed out of shorts; I'd changed into them. It was warm AF. Our first stop was St. James's Gate where we ate food, had a beer, and watched the Chelsea match. Then we had a wander around to Café Zwart where we all had a pint. Except for me - I had a stein, because I lacked the intellect to foresee I would end up pissed very quickly at that rate. After half-an-hour or so, we headed off to find the next haunt. At this point, James & Dave called it an early night; I say early - in all fairness it was past midnight.



The rest of us posted up nearby at Café Belgique for half-an-hour; once again, I went overboard and polished off two Kasteel Rouge in quick succession. Bay tried to convince Tez that if you find a coin in your drink, you get a free round. At 1am-ish we'd found Stone's Café Bar & Nightclub where we would stay until nearly 3am. During that time I'd hammer in 4x pints of Brand 1340 Weizen, whilst Bay matched me drink for drink. There was some drunken idiot who fell down the stairs, tried to fight the doormen, and ended up asleep outside. I photobombed some womans Tik-Tok. Even had a few tokes at the bar from some randomer proving it's clearly been a long time since Covid concerned people. After we left Stone's, we wandered/staggered back through the Red Light District and arrived back at the hotel around half-3 in the morning, steaming.