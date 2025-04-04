Prada

I woke up around half-9, feeling like a bag of shit. There was sick all over the floor of our room. Bay had spent most of the night violently vomiting, whilst Moz had babysat him. After Tez had helped him clean up, we headed out the Euphemia around to the Albert Cuypstraat Market. Lea was proudly dressed in a Chelsea top. I treated myself to an Banana, Orange, and Papaya Smoothie which turned out to be fucking grim. I subsequently ditched it round the back of a stall. I bought a Spicy Korean Sandwich which Moz tried to hijack, then enjoyed a chocolate covered stroopwafel from Rudi's.



We headed back to the hotel briefly, then went to locate a decent Canal Tour since the one's by the Heineken Experience didn't do any with beers included. We wandered for over an hour through Amsterdam, stopping briefly to buy some Cheesy Fries from Fabel Friet Oude Hoogstraat (along with a bloke who would be mint at playing limbo). The menu listed curry and then said 'curry ketchup' afterwards; I asked for this, had a load of confusion from the cashier, and ended up with both ketchup and curry on my fries.



We found a decent Canal Tour that included unlimited beers and lasted an hour; the host was a guy called Tise, whereas the captain was Pascal. It was decent hearing about Amsterdam: why the buildings lean forward and have hoists and winches on them, the Dutch spice trade, why the houses are narrow and some have loads of windows, rents being the highest in the world, some houses costing €20-million on one specific stretch, houseboats costing €900k minimum, dutch directness, their shit government building, how they isolated their canals from the sea and replaced them with freshwater, their 3-day involvement in the war, the 7-bridges, they invented greenhouses, how one of the canals freezes over and is used for ice-skating, why their country colour is orange, about purple carrots... and no doubt plenty more random nuggets of info that I can't recall right now.



After we disembarked the boat, we found ourselves in Bierproeflokaal in de Wildeman where I tried some Schlenkerla Smokebeer which was interesting. Moz had a stronger version that was insanely smokey. We made the call at this point to savour the nice weather and postpone our other planned activity until tomorrow. Moz headed off alone to go find a couple craft pubs he wanted to check out, meanwhile the rest of us headed off to Dam Square to enjoy a slice of pizza from Pizza Slices, a small seller who lacks creativity, located beside Café Zwart where we'd been last night. Some bloke off his tits in leather trousers was doing performative street art (or just having a mad trip) which made for an interesting photo-op.



We then had a little wander and found Café Leentje, a quaint bar where we could sit outside with a beer for a while, before heading back to Euphemia to get ready for the evening around 18:30ish. Back at the hotel we played 3-Card Brag and drank spiced rum & coke (mostly spiced rum). Lea also enjoyed testing out his Stag outfit for later tonight; side profile for the win.



Moz was eager for us to rejoin him as time was cracking on, so we reunited at Saint Morris Argentinian Restaurant where we enjoyed steak, beer, and shots of citronella. We left there around 11pm and headed to Café Old Sailor to shot jagermeister (cheers Dave!), drink pints, and enjoy the really scenic views. Midnight rolled by and we headed across to Excalibur Café where I had a bottle of Grolsch courtesy of Moz. Lea got changed into his Stag outfit and we wandered across to Durty Nellys Irish Pub where I sunk another couple pints of Amstel, one of which was bought for me by some random MILF from Manchester (who had cockblocked me from talking to her fit daughter). There were a group of Belgian girls in this venue too that followed us to Stone's Café Bar & Nightclub. Bay was convinced one of them was Anne Hegerty. We left around 03:15am, nipped Prada for a €5 lick, and headed back to the hotel around 4am.