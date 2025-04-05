Clutch

Woke up at 10:15am to a delighted Bailie telling me I'd awoken hammered during the night and after failing to open the bathroom door, opted to just piss up it instead. He'd shepherded me into the bathroom mid-piss, and I'd subsequently fallen asleep on the toilet, much to his amusement. There was a pissy blanket in the cupboard to support the harrowing tale. And photos. He also later told us that he'd heard next door having sex; grim. Meanwhile, Tez had apparently pissed in the bin in his room.



Feeling very fragile, we made our way to Aloha where we were booked in for Laser Tag at 11:15. We endured two rounds; my player name was Clutch in the first game and Ripcord in the second. It was really enjoyable despite feeling rough as a bears arsehole and the venue was really well themed. Moz was notably uber impressed with his accuracy.



After we left Aloha, we were desperate for some food and regrettably arrived at La Gouch. The name should have been a warning in all fairness, but our stomach's overrode our logic. The guy who took our order didn't bother writing anything down; just tried to memorise orders for 7-guests. What a dumbass. The food was cold and dreadful; missing salmon, inconsistent tomatoes, AWOL fries, and bitterballen which according to Moz were nothing like what they should have been.



At this point, James & Moz both opted to bow out and head back the hotel to catch-up on sleep. The rest of us caught a bus to Blast Galaxy, a retro games arcade in the arse-end of nowhere. The variety of the selection was incredible, despite the frustration of some of the cabinets being out-of-service; Gauntlet in particular broke Dave's heart. I enjoyed the driving games like Outrun and a shooting game amongst others. We also got to play Mario Kart together in a huge multiplayer room fitted with couches and 12-screens (via a projector). I came first in 4/5 races that I played, yet Bay insists we came joint top overall (as the sessions kept crashing meaning we had to keep setting up new lobbies). He is, of course, incorrect.



It was around 6pm by the time we finally found our Uber that had been hiding and driving around like a mong. We got back to Euphemia after what felt like an eternity (including a tunnel that seemed a mile long) and got prepared for another night out - though this one would be certainly less hardcore that the previous! We headed to La Casa di Angelo Amsterdam, wearing matching Lea masks which continually threaten to fly away in the incessant wind. Our waiter joined in with the fun which made for amusing scenes when I kept randomly spotting Lea's face flitting around the room. After enjoying a Quattro Stagioni pizza and some homemade Tiramisu, we headed off to the next venue, glad to get away from the eyewatering stench that had manifested toward the end of our meal.



We enjoyed a beer in The Three Sisters which reminded me in decor of The Crown Liquor Saloon in Belfast. After a riotious laugh and dance-off, we meandered down some dodgy dark alley's and through a construction site to find De Engelbewaarder, a quaint venue serving a wide selection of draughts. I nursed a nice Fruit Punch NEIPA, then a Bird of Prey IPA. Bay convinced patrons they had to pay him €1 to use the toilets, there was a raucous girl in a Brazil top who kept shouting "brah" in a mock English accent (and tried to steal a Lea mask), and Lea made friends with some drunk hobo bloke at the bar.



After we left there, we headed to the Red Light Bar which was pretty shit to be honest (especially the music) and we ended up cramped up the back corner of the room. Calling it a day, we headed back to the hotel, taking a diversion through the Red Light District to find Turkish Kebab Sabba so we could get some greasy food. I ordered a Chicken Doner Box which came smothered in mayo, meaning I had to ditch half of it into a bin. The price was also a lot higher than advertised in their window - the pricks. I spent most of the walk home messaging Bug about Microsoft Excel/Google Sheets, and her login 2FA codes. We arrived back at Euphemia around 3am.