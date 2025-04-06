Toast

Alarm woke me up around 9am, but in all fairness, I'd been up on-and-off since 6am anyway as some dickhead in the adjoining room had been kicking the fuck out of his door. Hope he has chlamydia chilling on the end of his chopper, the whopper. We showered and packed our luggage, checked out the hotel (surprisingly getting back our deposits) and popped in Luuk's Coffee Vijzelgracht next door for a flat white. Bought souvenirs from Bestseller Vijzelgracht and some other store I popped in briefly as we passed.



We'd intended nip in and sit down somewhere for breakfast but became conscious of the time, so opted instead to grab something light that we could eat whilst walking. I tried to get something from SANDWICHSHOP but they had no interest in serving me, so I went opposite to De Laatste Kruimel for a cappucino and a brownie instead.



We headed to Amsterdam Centraal for the train, and I took a detour to Mama Duck Store (after Moz came to show me where it actually was). We caught the train around midday to the airport, then headed through to the lobby to wait for our flight. A few of the guys went for a Maccies, I just found a seat and relaxed.



We flew back to Manchester, went through the whole shebang, and then discovered our taxi wasn't booked until 5pm - some confusion with the app and time difference it seemed. Oh well, we relaxed outside and had a laugh, discussing childhood foods and strange meal combinations. We headed back to Dave's (being followed by the same car all the way to practically Dave's street) and ended the trip with a final photo of us all looking like we'd just returned from warzone.



Wandered up the garage and withdrew some cash, then swung around to Fortune House to buy a Chinese takeaway. Been fiending for salt & pepper chips, and chicken fried rice all afternoon! 🍗🍙🍟



Fingers crossed the SHEIN order that Bug has requested last minute arrives in time for Minecraft Movie next weekend! I'm not convinced, but she's adamant they get delivered earlier than the advertised 6-8 workdays!

