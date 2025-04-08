Remedy

Checked my emails to confirm what time this house inspection is scheduled for today. Can't see a reply? Confused. Convinced it was agreed for 13:10. Check calls, texts, whatsapp etc. Cannot find confirmation anywhere. Rang the Estate Agent to clarify. Nope, nothing in the diary for today! Awesome. Glad they're organised! I proposed this time/date a week ago and not even had an acknowledgement it seems. Good job, guys! 🥴

______________________________



Nose is like a fucking tap today. Either I've developed allergies... or I've caught the dreaded lurgy! 👃🏼💧

______________________________



Really excited to see the Minecraft Movie in 3D on Saturday with Bug! 💛

______________________________



Sorted through Amsterdam photos, filtered out the social media friendly ones, and uploaded them. It's always nice to re-experience the holiday as you flick through photos and are buoyed with visceral memories! 📸