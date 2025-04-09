Previous
Well, that confirms it's not allergies. Moz has dropped out of his own birthday celebrations for tonight because he's also currently battling through illness... 🤧🤒 Seems daft for me to attend and make everyone ill, so I'm likely to bow out gracefully too! 😷 Also, I just got asked if I've done a Covid test - wasn't even aware that was still a thing! 🧪
With the family meal cancelled, I flirted with the idea of attending Rens, reluctant to miss out unnecessarily... ✍🏼 However, I reneged, lest I potentially infect everyone with this darn illness! 🤧😷 Instead, I am settling for reading the manuscripts myself and imagining the accents, intonations, and gesticulating I've come to recognise from each reader! 📚 I'm even having a Toast Brewing New Dawn IPA to emulate the broader experience! 🍺😅
[Watching Boardwalk Empire S03E12]
Gyp deserved worse.
Working on Lightfade, with a ginger herbal tea ✍🏼🍵
