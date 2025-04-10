Traits

Today's symptom update: I have developed a mild cough. Each day has brought with it, a new slightly evolved progression. Monday was a sore throat. Tuesday was a runny nose. Wednesday was congestion. Can't wait to see what delights tomorrow brings! 🤧

______________________________



[Watching Boardwalk Empire S04E01]

"All of humanity's problems stem from man's inability to sit quietly in a room alone"

______________________________



Finally had a response from the Estate Agent after 8-days of waiting. The email tells me that they're now unavailable until the 22nd... 🥴Don't expect a reply off me any time soon! The audacity!

______________________________



Making up for yesterday's missed curry by having a home cooked one tonight 🍛😎

______________________________



Locating a silver lining in the cloud that is my existence this week: since I'm laid up AF and venturing to the pub sounds a dreadfully selfish endeavour, I've been working solidly on my redrafting of Lightfade! ✍🏼

______________________________



[Watching Diary of a CEO]

Got intrigued by the notion of this Big Five traits thing, so did the guests free personality test and got my results which were [Openness: High], [Conscientiousness: Mid], [Extroversion: High], [Agreeableness: Mid], and [Neuroticism: Mid]. These did not seem accurate, as I consider myself pretty introverted and highly neurotic lmao 🙈 Did a different test on another website, and it pretty much aligned with the original test outcomes. Baffled, I sought clarity. Next thing, I've ended up on ChatGPT, deep diving into my Big 5 and my MBTI classification as an INTJ... 🤖😵