Oblivious

Beautiful walk to work this morning with loads of squirrels about in the park 🌻🐿️🌞

Insanely productive day at work! ✅💯

Ink and Silence: Gentle words for rough times... ✍🏼

Bug has been Hickory's in Crewe for a birthday meal with her mate Ivy 🥩 So, I get home from work and Ree is supposed to be dropping off her stuff 🎒 I sit around waiting... and waiting... and waiting. I really need the toilet 💩 but I know it will be sods law the moment I sit down, I'll get a knock at the door. So I hold it. And hold it. And hold it. Time is cracking on, still nothing... And next thing, it's past 8pm and Bug has messaged saying she's on her way here. At this point I'm confused and concerned - is Ree okay? So, I drop her a message asking whether Lysh is picking her stuff up from home en route to mine, or...? Ree messages back immediately: Lysh already has her stuff with her. She took it the meal and was supposed to have let me know... 🙃 Right. Mint. Been sat around bosting for a shit for 2hrs for nothing! 🚽

Mate. Wtf - I literally had no clue this Minecraft torch had the capability to be wall mounted! 🔦🤯

Almost forgot give Lysh her €10 Baby Shark Duck from Amsterdam... extortionate baha! 🥲🙃