Woke up to my back gate wide open. Are you fucking serious right now? 🤬 Seems like TJC have used "no more nails" to attach the wood block to the brick wall... regardless, it's no longer attached to the wall! 🤦🏼‍♂️

[Playing Minecraft]

Been a chill afternoon playing Minecraft with Bug 🎮 She's not been very well this weekend - I thought me being laid up all week was problematic, yikes - this one just can't stop coughing! She's on the Covonia, Calpol, Chloraseptic! All the C's! 😷

Bug kept that quiet. Just as she's about go back her Mum's, she presents me with an award she received at school for "Top Girl - Spring Term". Just nonchalantly. Off-handed. No biggie. "Oh yeah, Dad, I forgot show you this..." 😂😍

[Watching Boardwalk Empire S04E04]

The three Capone brothers are such a powerhouse of actors! 🤩 We've got Al Capone being played by Stephen Graham [Band of Brothers/This Is England/Peaky Blinders], Frank Capone by Morgan Spector [Homeland/Person of Interest/Suits] and Ralph Capone by Domenick Lombardozzi [The Wire/Ray Donovan]! 📺

[Writing Lightfade]

This scene has evolved so much since I first drafted it 7yrs ago... 😅✍🏼