It sometimes seems that everyone else is constantly changing jobs, moving from one company to the next, exploring new roles, moving in new circles, building new professional relationships... 🚀 And here I am. Static. Monolithic. Unwavering. Part of the proverbial furniture at Connect Insurance. Reliable, dependable, and loyal to a fault. It was 13-years ago today that Connect took a chance on me, as a simple Web Designer. In the years since they have been more accommodating and supportive than I could have ever hoped, allowing me to grow into the successful and competent IT professional that I am today 👨🏼‍💻 That is something for which I will forever be both grateful and appreciative. I do not take their investment in both me and my career lightly, or for granted 🙏🏼 I have been approached with scores of job offers and opportunities over the years, some offering head-turning sums of money and benefits packages. Others not so much 😂 But regardless, there is a reason that I have always stuck with Connect, and there is a reason that I hate the thought of working anywhere else. And that's because I feel valued here. Heard. Seen. Respected. Appreciated. An important part of the family. I am fulfilled. So, thanks again Connect, for giving me the opportunity 13-years ago. I trust you agree that you've had great ROI from my service! 🥂🙌🏼
Shout out to Emily's Nan for the delicious plain cake 🤤🛫
Had a good chat with my Mum whilst I walked up Castle after work 📞 Met up with Moz in Queen's Garden for a chat & to give him his belated birthday cards and gift 🎁 Then headed around to Bridge Street for Rens ✍🏼 with reading's this week courtesy of myself (Lightfade), Keri (Valentines Dei), Duncan (Destinee), Barrie (Olive House), and Malcolm (Lena, Elena) 📚 I began proceedings with a 4.5% Lymestone Brewery Stone Edge and followed up after the intermission with a 5.5% Dancing Duck Brewery Abduction IPA 🍻 Afterwards, Barrie kindly agreed to drop me off at the Green Star since the weather was dreadful - and thankfully his car didn't turn into a city! 🚗😂
Caught the end of the Real Madrid v Arsenal match, including Martinelli's 93rd minute winner ⚽ Had a good chat with Charl whilst I somehow sunk a further 4x pints of Old Speckled Hen 🍻🥴 and then went home, ate some crumpets and crawled into bed, anticipating a rough morning tomorrow! 🤣
