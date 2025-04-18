Good

Half-decent lie-in, but as usual, offset by the fact I went bed so late! 🥴😂 Popped down Bargain World and Heron Foods to grab some bits & pieces, and now in a moment of potential madness, I've decided head across the Star for a swift one! 🍻

The 'swift one' blossomed into 6 drinks, including a Sheepdog (Peanut Butter Whiskey Liqueur) thanks to Zac 🤣 thankfully a couple drinks were non-alcoholic (cheers Ed) because I've got Lysh being dropped off shortly! 🍻 It's been nice to chat with Charl, Zoe, and Meg for a couple hours 👌🏼 Then whilst heading back home, I got chased up the street by Sammy for a brief catch-up after she spotted me through the window 😅🤍

Bug is in good spirits, we've been having a right laugh since she got here! 😂🥰

After hours of watching Tommy Innit together, Lysh decided to fire up Minecraft at 22:30 because I've been playing it for a few hours already... 😂 She's sat munching a bag of Flipz, listening to Tik-Toks, and gaming happily beside me 💛 It's been a Good Friday 💯

