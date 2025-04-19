Wedge

Solid lie-in this morning. Didn't wake up until almost 11am 💯 The plan had been to take Bug swimming today, but she's apparently not got a swimming costume that she is willing to wear anymore 🤷🏼‍♂️ so she's currently on Minecraft with seemingly zero interest in going out anywhere today whilst we listen to her Melanie Martinez vinyl 🎮🎶

______________________________



Absolute trauma of getting an Xbox Game Pass subscription for Lysh! 🤦🏼‍♂️ Went to CDKeys to buy it cheaper. Go to login - get a 2FA prompt sent to my email. Sound. Go to login my email and get a 2FA code generated in Authenticator on my phone. Fingerprint unlock phone. Fingerprint unlock Authenticator. Input 2FA code into email and retrieve the 2FA code for CDKeys. Sorted. Order the game pass - pause - requires approval in my banking app. Fingerprint unlock phone. Fingerprint unlock banking app. Approve purchase. Game pass activation key sent to my email. Grab the code and go to redeem it on Lysh's Microsoft account; try to sign-in - need a 2FA code that's been sent to my own email (parental controls). Sign into my own email again (thankfully without needing 2FA!), grab the 2FA code to get into Lysh's account... boom, finally, input the licence key and we're done. Fuck me, what a rigmarole!

______________________________



Imagine thinking a Gregg's Sausage Roll was sufficient intake for a whole meal 🥴 Bug claimed it was; I vehemently disagreed. Unsurprisingly, I was correct. Shortly after, Bug fancied wedges but we had none in. Being the soft touch that I am, I headed out to try and find some, but nowhere nearby appears to stock them! 🤦🏼‍♂️ Had a brief chat with Pete who was heading to work as I wandered past his gaff ☮️ then got home and ordered a fat munch from Zeeshan that included a large potato wedges for Lysh 😂🥰

______________________________



Spent the remainder of the evening listening to Brooke & Jubel whilst playing our new survival world together on multiplayer Minecraft 🎮💛 And time rolled by rapidly, as we realised at 2am! 🤯😴