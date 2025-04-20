Diamonds

Got up late again and went make coffee & breakfast 😂 I was thoroughly intending to do Lysh an Easter Egg Hunt but she CBA and just wanted the chocolate instead 🍫🙃

______________________________



Beautiful sunshine outside but we're spending another day indoors with Brooke & Jubal whilst we fail to find diamonds on Minecraft! 🎮💎

______________________________



Was having a lovely time with Bug watching DreamSMP literally craft a boat whilst falling to assured death, only to place clutch on impact... & then make a 387-block haybale clutch in a lava lake whilst being pursued by a team of murderous friends 🥴 but then a phone call put a premature end to it and she reluctantly went to sort her stuff & get changed to be picked up half an hour early 😔😢

______________________________



After Bug went home early for a BBQ, I made myself some tea, watched some Boardwalk Empire & played more Minecraft whilst dodging drama! 🎮

______________________________



Been a good Bank Holiday night down the Forresters for a couple with Phil Snr & Alan 🍻 Then popped down the Green Star for a few with Zoe, Meg, Charl & Dan 🥰 Walked Meg home to make sure she got back safely, then walked Chris home too (whilst at one point questioning if he lived in the back of a van) 😂 Enjoyed ✌🏼

