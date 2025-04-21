2025 April 21st

Happy Heavenly Birthday arr kid 😔🍻

______________________________



So... repainting the kitchen went well! /s 😂 Fml, I ended up just touching a few bits up because I really cba! 🎨

______________________________



[Playing God of War: Ragnarok]

First time playing this in well over a month 🤯🎮 Keep telling myself I should get back into reclusive gaming instead of spending all my disposable income on ale; but then I end up down the boozer shortly after! 🤣🍻

______________________________



No AMC tonight due to the Bank Holiday, so I've been getting my therapy at the Green Star instead 🔺🍺 Walked Charl home to make sure she got back safely, then headed back mine to get some sleep ready for an undoubtedly fun day at work tomorrow boxing off this audit! 🤓🙃