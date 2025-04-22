Avenge

Finished work at almost 6pm because we had to get this damn MS audit submitted by close of play today... ✅🙃 Then Charl lured me into the Green Star for "a quick one" en route home... and that readily spiralled into several more and not getting in until half-10ish 😂🍻 Cheers for the free pizza & chips to soak up the ale, Zoe! 🍕🍟 What even is my life? 🤦🏼‍♂️💀

[Watching Boardwalk Empire S05E08]

And that concludes matters here. Throughout the show, it was always apparent that Nucky was ambitious and ruthless - but seeing him hand young Gillian Darmody over to the Commodore actually turned my stomach! 🤮 He single-handedly set the wheels in motion to destroy her entire life and everything that subsequently unfolded with Jimmy too. It was a very fitting end for Tommy to be the other side of the gun 🔫 Never expected (or knew the historical reality) of Lucky ending up on top and implementing The Commission - I fully expected Capone to have him whacked way before that - alas he was too busy going down for tax evasion 😂 Nice to see Margaret get a happy positive ending after all she endured - one of the very few who prospers at the end! 💹 I was hugely frustrated that Chalky went out without getting to have his violent retribution on Narcisse - and that was further compounded in this final episode after seeing the whimper of an ending that the Doctor ultimately received - the Nation of Islam just gunning him down in the street like a dog. Van Alden had a similarly uninspired conclusion - his downward spiral ended quite soberly (excuse the pun) 🥃 There have been several heartwrenching deaths over these five seasons - but none more so than Jimmy and Harrow 💔

Mapping on Minecraft and finally discovered a mesa biome after 638-days in this world! 🗺🎮