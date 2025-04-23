Overdue

[Watching Black Mirror S07E01]

This episode is such a testament to the enshittification of subscription plans, alongside the adoption of technology to earn income through morally dubious activities. A real statement on how the greed of corporations can have devastating real-life consequences for regular hardworking people.

______________________________



Randomly bumped into Chris Salmon outside the Milton Co-Op and after a brief chat, ended up in the Travellers Rest with him for a quick pint before my meal. Cheers for the drink and the company mate 😁🍻 super glad to hear that life is looking after you & all is going well! 💯

______________________________



Had a lovely evening at The Spice Exchange to belatedly celebrate Moz's Birthday with a family curry 🍛 I went with the minced lamb samosa's as a starter, followed by a keema naan & chicken madras, rounded off with a pistachio dessert, and washed down with a bottle of Cobra 🍺 delicious! 💯 Now I'm walking back home and enjoying this lovely clear night 🌃

______________________________



A yellow boy-racer type car (maybe a Focus RS?) legitimately just slowed down next to me when I was walking and the driver shouted out the window at me: "Oi mate, is that yours there? You just dropped something..." and I glanced across at him and just said "no" and continued walking without looking back, and he really dejectedly added, "it was your gay card..." and then drove off awkwardly! 🥴 Jeez pal... 2002 called, it wants it's joke back! 🤡