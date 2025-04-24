Fino

Can't argue with corporate hospitality via lunch at Portofino - a delicious Polpette Arrabbiata 🧆🤤 After a lot of challenging over pricing, stressful market research, LLM querying, and revised quotations - I've ultimately managed to get the server upgrade quote reduced by ~£19k (although I'll need to procure some licensing & SSD's from alt vendors which will offset some of those savings) - but I'll certainly take that as a win worth celebrating! 🥳 Even if I was the only one with a pint! 🍺🤣

______________________________



Back home from Tesco. Having a quiet night in I reckon - need have a day off some times I suppose 😅 Passively playing a bit of Minecraft whilst I binge watch the remainder of Black Mirror S7 📺🎮

______________________________



[Watching Black Mirror S07E04]

Not been a massive fan of the last couple of episodes as they felt a little too abstract and far removed from reality - however, this 'Plaything' episode feels a lot closer to plausible, especially considering AI/LLM's and Neuralink technology. Also, these Thronglets really remind me of Tamagotchi/Pou, but on steroids! 💪🏼🤣 And the noises they make make me think of the 'My Singing Monsters' game that Lysh used to play - cute! And unsettling! 🎮

______________________________



Bahaha, fuck sake! 🤦🏼‍♂️ I got up to the final episode of S7 and stopped before hitting to play to weigh up whether I should leave it for now and just go the pub since it's the weekend tomorrow... 🤔 I looked at the time and it was like 22:15, so thought I'll leave it since it's a bit too late really - by the time I get there, they may have already called last orders... 🔔 Then legit 5-minutes later, I get an inbox off Charl saying they'll probably still be serving until 23:30 since the poker is on! 💀 Aaand that was all it took to get me down there on the Old Speckled Hen & Sheepdog for the next few hours! 🥃🍻 Fast forward to me walking home at like 1am, acknowledging my capriciousness! 😂

