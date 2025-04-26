Magma

After watching 'Playthings' episode of Black Mirror, I discovered today that you can install Thronglets on your phone. I had a play, and traumatised myself by accidentally killing one of them. They will remember my carelessness 💀

"Tried to do an all-nighter last night" kiddo tells me, "but I fell asleep at 6am this morning. I woke back up at midday and then went back sleep until 2pm." I look at her and with an edge of concern in my voice, reply: "So, you're not going to be tired until daft o'clock?" She laughs. "Sleeping during the day is better." Not when we've got places to go & people to see it's not! Going dress shopping tomorrow to sort out her outfit for L&L's wedding! 🤵🏼👰🏼

Just been given a tour of all Bug's different Minecraft worlds on her iPad account - she's definitely been busy over the half-term 😂🎮

It's like 11pm and Lysh is sat eating an Easter Egg, I'm munching Mini-Eggs, and we're playing Minecraft together on our survival world. We have Twitch playing in the background because Bug is really back into her DreamSMP hyperfixation ✌🏼🎮

Bruh. I finally managed to find enough diamonds in some huge cavern to craft us a Pick. It's been tedious on this world, ngl. Lysh had already used lava buckets to generate enough obsidian for the portal, so we could finally go into the Nether on this world. We go through; boom, basalt biome - I'm good with that. Oh snap, we're low - practically at bedrock level and presumably under a lava lake. The area is contained and free from mobs which is a relief. We start mining out to clear the area up a little and immediately find Ancient Debris - let's fucking go! We keep widening the area looking for more and being OCD with our terraforming. Next thing, we are being overrun with Magma Cubes. Fuck sake. Loads are spawning by the portal! We are fighting for our dear life (and losing). We die, repeatedly. A fucking Enderman is here too?! Give us a break! I respawn in the house and head back to the portal to find Magma Cubes spilling through into the overworld! Killing me before I can even get back through to the clusterfuck going on in the Nether! Fuck sake! Panic. We are both back in the Nether, away from the portal trying to lure the Cubes over, and then... What. The. FUCK. There is a Ghast. A fucking Ghast has spawned by the portal... Bro. BRO. THERE ARE TWO?! TWO GHASTS! If they destroy the Portal we're cooked. We continue to die. Repeatedly. I finally fly through the portal with an Iron Axe and slaughter both Ghasts... we mop up the Magma Cubes... I end the Enderman... that was intense! Christ. Box it up, Bug! We are now desperately using stacks of netherack and cobble to just seal it all up and prevent mob spawning! What a fucking adventure! 💀😂

