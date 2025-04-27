Perpetual

The other day, Lysh posted a video doing the Ice Bucket Challenge and nominated me to participate 😂 Wild that a random ass trend from 2014 has come back around - last time this was a thing, she was like 2yrs old! 🤯 Anyway, I agreed (because I'm down with the kids like that 🙃) so this morning, much to her delight, Lysh has filmed me dumping a bowl of ice water over my head & then posted it on her socials 🥶 Yolo! (Is that still a thing people say?) 😂

Beautiful sunny day outside, but ennui has resigned kiddo to the sofa once more 🌞 We're on Minecraft (undoubtedly a massive surprise to any of our regular subscribers 😂). We have now mined our way through the Nether to escape the Basalt Delta biome which is plagued with Magma Cubes and Ghasts... and have now arrived at a Warped Forest biome... which is plagued with Endermen and Ghasts instead! 🤡 I have also terraformed all verticality out of the neighbouring region of our settlement and removed all obstructions and foliage. Now we can get some non-hostile mobs spawning in & hopefully start our farm. Whilst I was doing that, Lysh has relocated Frederick to a jail she's built (and illuminated with Shroomlights) 😂🎮

Been tracking Mr. Harlott online as he ran the Manchester Marathon 🏃🏼‍♂️ After concerns he was struggling around the 21-mile marker (and knowing he'd been struggling in training to push through) I began sending motivational inboxes and prayed he was receiving them 🙏🏼 And Saint Sebastian bless the lad, he dug deep, forged through the trials and reached the finish line! 🏁 Knowing the lofty goal he'd set himself, I hope the 05:27:40 chip time doesn't dishearten him too much - because it's an absolute stellar effort & something most of us will never achieve 🏅 ...I certainly won't, because am I fuck ever putting myself through what I've witnessed him put himself through! I mean, for starters, what sort of sadist goes for a 10km run before work?! And with ankle weights, in those hideous five finger shoes he wore!? Absolutely not! 💀

I know that I've been guilty of obsessing over my appearance, weight and health in the past. Truth is, I've never been 100% comfortable with how I look... but who has, right? Hell, admittedly I still do over-obsess somewhat; I'm very aware that I've put 2st back on in the last 8-months, but I try to not let it bother me since it's not that big of a deal really in the grand scheme of things. Yet appearance seems to be back in vogue lately from everyone suddenly becoming gym rats & hikers, to all the gastro-surgery & weight loss injections. And it's shoved in your face every where you look on socials. Whatever happened to the body positivity movement? I thought big was beautiful? No? Seems we're back to encouraging eating disorders, especially in young kids who are so hyper-impressionable and self-conscious of their changing bodies already. Go read Ultra-Processed People and learn about HPF's in Western diets - it's a shitshow & the fault lies with the companies producing it - not the people consuming it and becoming trapped in a vicious cycle. But also, let's be real here, nobody get's type-2 diabetes from drinking the occasional can of Coke & eating the odd chocolate bar either. My diet was shite until I was about 30yrs old lmao & I haven't got diabetes as a result. Ugh... 🤦🏼‍♂️

Been watching Don't Trust Hannah react to HotD whilst playing Minecraft on my main survival world. Christ, what a trauma. I'm charting the neighbouring biomes from my base camp using locator maps, trying to fully map the region. As I'm idly rowing across a huge open expanse of ocean, I spy a shipwreck below me - let's have a goosey I think. Off into the abyss I dive to plunder it's loot. Oh. Oh, no. I'm fucking drowning. And I'm trapped in the cabin. Ugh, shit. Dead. I was carrying a fully populated 3/4 map. Fuck. I don't want to lose that! So I spawn, back at base camp which is miles from where I died. Despawn time for dropped items is 5-minutes... ugh. I immediately craft another boat and haul my ass back into the ocean to retrace my steps to the shipwreck. All the way there, I'm convinced my loot will have despawned by the time I reach it. Oh sweet baby Jesus of Nazareth! I spot my other boat floating on the horizon, indicating where the wreck is... I'm really anxious now as I can see my XP floating on the surface suggesting my loot is still there! I pull up alongside the other boat and immediately dive into the water, desperately trying to retrieve everything before it can despawn! I head back into the shipwreck and begin collecting all my loot, panicking about the oxygen meter in my HUD which is rapidly depleting... I don't have time to check what loot I've retrieved before boom... I'm hit with a trident! FUCK SAKE. I'm being attacked by a damn Drowned with a trident! Another hit... fuck. Aaand I'm dead. Fuck sake man! All my loot spills back out once more in the ship cabin. At least the despawn timer is reset I reassure myself. Back at base camp once more. Craft another boat. Back into the ocean. Back to the shipwreck. I dive down again, grab my loot, and fuck... this bastard Drowned is still here?! One hit. Two hit. I'm on 3-hearts but I'm out the ship now, swimming for the surface panicking and hurriedly trying to get back into the safety of my boat... aaand I'm dead again! 🤬 Fuck my life. Fourth time's the charm, right?! RIGHT!? At this point, I don't even know if my map has survived. It may have despawned and all the loot I'm retrieving is junk. Nonetheless, I'm determined. So, I'm in yet another crafted boat and heading back to the danger zone. As I approach I can see the previous three boats, documenting my repeated failings. Obscene. Thankfully, this time all my loot is floating on the surface of the ocean since I'd made it out of the cabin before being murdered. I whizz about in my boat, grabbing everything I can find, then I gingerly look into my inventory... aaand thank fuck. There it is. My 3/4 completed map. What a fucking trauma. Lesson learned. I'm duplicating the map next time & leaving a copy at base!

An overdue couple of hours editing Lightfade ✍🏼 Can't lie, really not enjoying this aspect of being an author! I find it really tiresome and I'm wholly unmotivated to even get started. I am just so eager to expand this universe, hungry to flesh out the worldbuilding, the lore, the history. Making minor grammatical adjustments and fine-tuning line-by-line dialogue is such a chore! I just want to spam more actual content! 😒