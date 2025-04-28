Sink

[Watching How To Sell Drugs Online (Fast)]

"Paradoxical intention. Viktor Frankl. Viennese School of Psychotherapy." 😂 Still can't believe they just randomly dropped S4 out of nowhere. I genuinely believed this show had ended after S3. Then boom, it just pops up on my Netflix casually! 📺

______________________________



Where have all these fucking greenflies come from? Are you actually kidding me?? 🤯 Absolute joke walking home through literal clouds of them! 🪰

______________________________



"Drowning men will drag you down if you let them. Sometimes, to survive, you have to let them sink." 💯 Mental Health Monday's at AMC 👌🏼

______________________________



[Playing God of War: Ragnarok]

"Don't be sorry, Father. Be better." 🎮