Comeuppance

[Watching How To Sell Drugs Online (Fast) S04E06]

The trope of Plot Armour is painfully obvious in this episode... 📺

[Watching Diary of a CEO]

Episode with Morgan Housel discussing financial psychology. Totally agree with his stance that building and maintaining wealth is intrinsically linked to your mindest; it's mostly about impatience, envy, and greed. That is why people get into debt, buying stuff they can't afford, things they desire for status and to show off, or they take huge financial gambles because they're never satisfied with what they have and always want more. The epitome of The Fulfillment Curve in practice: once your necessities are covered, money rapidly loses correlation with increasing happiness.

[Playing God of War: Ragnarok]

I realise now why I find this game less accessible than its predecessors: it keeps stopping the gameplay for overt exposition, storytelling, and cinematics. And then to compound issues, the gameplay is pretty repetitive tbh. Linear traversal and stagnant combat. That is painful to admit since I love the GoW franchise. 30hrs in so far. Atreus has stolen the Fire Arrows unlock from LoZ:OOT. At least I got some serious satisfaction from ending Heimdall, the arrogant fuck. Threaten my kid will ya? Don't fucking think so! 🎮

Considering how glorious the weather has been today, it felt criminal to not have a beer! That is standard English etiquette. Admittedly I left it a bit late in the day to head across the Green Star, but I still managed to get a few in before closing time! Cheers Kaz! 🍻

[Listening to Josie Edwards - Good Girls]

Stood eating crumpets after midnight in the kitchen and wondering how this song is such a bop! 🎶