Impromptu

Had a good chat with Stace on the way work today. She called to ask a trivial question about Americanized spelling, and I took her off on more tangents than a high school Maths lesson on trigonometry! 😂

______________________________



Changed into shorts & tee, because it's 24°c outside, and am I balls walking to Newcastle in my black work gear; I'd fucking melt 🌞 Had a brief chat with my Mum on the phone, grabbed a Ham & Cheese Baguette, sat down to eat it in Queens Garden 🌷 Was playing PTCGP when Moz unexpectedly turned up so got to have a little catch-up with him too! 😁

______________________________



Very relaxed night at Bridge Street Ale House tonight with heavily reduced attendance. Today's tipples were a 4.2% Wincle Sir Philip Bitter, followed by a 5.5% Milestone Colonial Pale Ale 🍻 Readings at Rens this week were myself (Lightfade: Esk), Duncan (Grey Sea), and Barry (Olive House) 📚 I hadn't intended to read this week, but then I saw that only Duncan had submitted a file & anticipated a very brief session if I didn't throw my hat in the ring! 😂

______________________________



Barry very kindly dropped me back off at the Green Star to facilitate my burgeoning alcoholism 🥴😂 and I played my part accordingly by proceeding to smash in a further 4x pints of Hen before close! 😵 Thanks again Kaz, always a pleasure! 🍺🍺🍺🍺