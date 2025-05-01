Cut

Went Barnet's for a trim 💈 Was a different barber than usual today, young lad called Patto from Biddulph. We had a banter, a singalong to Still D.R.E. & then it transpired he also plays PoGo 🤳🏼 so we end up comparing rosters, discussing features, and then he tell's me to add him after he'd sorted my hair 😂

PTCGP RNG is utter bollocks. Coin flips conveniently favour the opponent. "Flip 4 coins. This attack does 50 damage for each heads." About to win the game and boom: 4/4 tails. Horsepiss.

I'll never understand why people intentionally drive obnoxiously noisy vehicles 🥴 Do they think people are like: "WOW! THEY ARE SO COOL!! I WISH I COULD BE THEM!" because I assure you, I certainly aren't. I'm like: "Wow, what a bellend."

[Playing God of War Ragnarok]

Progressing swiftly through the main story now, up to chapter 14/17. Still confused that Odin sent Atreus to Helheim when he thought the writing on the mask translated to "cold", and after discovering the mask piece wasn't there, he didn't automatically think "oh, maybe it's Niflheim instead" since the realm is literally frozen ice and snow! 🥴 Also whilst exploring I stumbled upon Egil The Oath Guard... what a shithouse fight that was! Thought I'd accidentally loaded up Dark Souls 3 or something! Still managed chop him in half eventually! 😂🔪

Popped across the Green Star and had a few too many drinks whilst chatting with Charl, Zoe, & Kaz 🍻 Love that Chris insisted on buying me a pint to say thanks for walking him home the other week - he literally lives about 50 yards from the pub! 😅 Cheers to Charl for getting me a drink too 🙏🏼 I've had 6-pints for just over a tenner (and also got two full stamp cards) 🤯 Then Charl won on a scratchcard and upped the ante with a round of shots on a school night 😂🥃 Going have a rough morning tomorrow I reckon! 😅