Watching You S05E03

"If only life was as tidy as fiction."

My directors from work have gone to Lunar for a meal tonight for one of their birthdays. My sister (who works at Lunar) says: "Do you want buy them a drink so they don't give me a bad review?" and I was like, how expensive are drinks at Lunar though? Cause I know the food is pricey. She says well they want to go the gin bar, so I'm assuming they fancy gin. A single gin & tonic is £11. So it would be 2x for £22 so they have a drink each." I'm like, ugh that's diabolical pricing for a single, but fuck it, go on I guess. I can afford £22 I suppose." Then she messages me a bit later: "You're gonna kill me. I told them you wanted to buy them a drink, so they've ordered a £50 bottle of wine..." 🫠💀

Smashed in six cheese oatcakes 🧀 then had a fun night playing Raft Survival on Minecraft with Bug & chatting about life in that passive way that you can whilst preoccupied 💛 We haven't played this mode for ages as kiddo isn't usually a fan of how restrictive the gameplay is compared to Survival/Creative 🎮

