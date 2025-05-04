R

Charlie isn't coming this week as he's not feeling very well so my first thought was - may as well get on with this painting I keep putting off! 🎨 And now, I'm like... *sigh* I totally cannot be arsed do this painting! 😂 It can wait until another day! 📆

I have recovered "Battle Adventure", mine & Bug's old primary Minecraft world, so we can play it in crossplay LAN! 🤯😲 It was an absolute trauma to resolve, but it's done now. After confirming the world still existed under Lysh's old PSN Account, I initially tried to just transfer the savedata to a USB stick, then import it back into my own PSN Account - no dice. "Cannot copy. The saved data belongs to another player." Turns out that Minecraft saved data is locked to the user account that created it, and Sony does not allow transferring save data between user profiles 🤦🏼‍♂️ Right, so what now? I start looking into whether I could use a hex editor to change the userID hash in the save data to match your own profile if I transfer the save file over to my PC. Turns out you can only do this via third party software called Save Wizard, or if you jailbreak your PS4. Neither are viable options. Fuck sake. 🙄 Then I come across a really convoluted suggestion involving utilising Realms, the paid Microsoft/Minecraft subscription for server hosting worlds. Bit annoying since theoretically I'd only need to use it for about 5-minutes (assuming it even works how I envisage), but it's plausible. I login using Lysh's PSN Account, load up Minecraft, then login to her Microsoft Account. Look into Realms - oh snap, free trial available? Let's fucking go! 🙌🏼 Piss around for 5-mins registering and confirming T&C's, and all that jazz, but now we're cooking with gas. I configure the active Realm to be "Battle Adventure" which back's it up to Mojang's servers, thereby allowing other players to access the world remotely 24/7. I log back into my own PSN account and sure enough, I can access the world via Realms! So much memories and nostalgia! 🥹 Now how to get it saved locally so that I don't have to pay for Realm's permanently on subscription... no options anywhere? That's frustrating. I'm checking on ChatGPT and Google, trying to figure that there must be a way to download a copy of a Realm? Turn's out, it's only possible if you're signed into the Microsoft account of the owner. Hmm... 🤔 I could potentially login using my PSN account, but then once I load Minecraft, login using Lysh's Microsoft account? That way, when I download the world from Realms to local storage, it would be downloading the world under my PS4 account, so the user owner would be me... but that is messy. Account associations between PSN and Microsoft accounts can get complicated, and unintended linking can lead to some long-term headaches if I cannot relink my original account etc. What other way could there be to achieve what should have been a simple goal?! And then I realise... 💡 I login to Lysh's Xbox and boot up Minecraft... and there it is, "Battle Adventure" available to download locally from Realms... because of course, it's the same Microsoft Account she uses on both! Sure enough, I download a local copy on the Xbox, then setup a LAN party (not via Realms) and yep, I can play the world as me on the PS4 & Bug on the Xbox! Success! 🫡💛

[Playing God of War Ragnarok]

"The culmination of love, is grief. To grieve deeply, is to have loved fully. For the sake of our children, we must be better." I wrapped the main mission sequence, then flirted with the idea of going for the Plat. Lowered difficulty to Story and then started wrapping up collectibles etc. I went to The Crucible, bumped into Gna, and yeah... fuck that. She two-shot me. Post game, decent loadout, on Story difficulty. I headed off, ended up in running into a Berserker called Beigaðr the Feared who also battered me, repeatedly. And I am so over it. I cba with the Plat. Genuinely. Although this is concerning, since one game on my Backloggd is Elden Ring! 😂

[Playing Minecraft]

Just had a video chat with Lysh for half-hour to walk her through accessing "Battle Adventure" on Minecraft on her iPad. Such nostalgia as we explored the world together, reviving ghosts, recalling half-finished ideas, and sharing revelations about inspiration. So much love and time we'd poured into this world. I think it said last played 2021 when I recovered the save file. Bug even teared up as she explored the digital remnants of her childhood. It was totally worth the trauma of getting it back! 🥹

Been across the Green Star for a few scoops to finish off the night 🍻 Even had an impromptu karaoke session at one point featuring Linkin Park & Eminem! 😂🎤